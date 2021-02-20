Megan Fox Insists She’s ‘Never Made Any Statements Regarding Masks’ After Fake Instagram Post Goes Viral

Megan Fox is setting the record straight about a fake social media post that’s been circulating online.

The original post, which has since been deleted, is a statement purporting to be from Fox, accompanied by a photo of her with beau Machine Gun Kelly, both unmasked but holding their masks in their hands.

“I noticed comments on social media questioning my decision to ‘not wear a mask’ in public,” read the bogus statement. “While I appreciate the concern of my fans and others, it is ultimately my decision to trust the universe to keep me and my family safe. We are okay. The fans I met did not have any issues and if they did, I would have gladly given them space or put one on since I always carry one with me for the comfort of other people. Ultimately, I do not think bullying is the way to go about this. Please respect our beliefs, values, privacy.”

RELATED: Megan Fox Clears Up Engagement Rumours By Sharing Close-Up Of Ring

As the fake post went viral, sharp-eyed fans noticed the Instagram screenshot actually included the same caption and likes from a completely different post, with the fake statement Photoshopped onto a screenshot of the original post.

It turns out the viral post of Megan Fox’s supposed statement regarding mask wearing is fake. The image was photoshopped using one of her posts from 2014. pic.twitter.com/XeuuFLDTnx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2021

Fox took to Instagram Stories on Friday and laid the whole thing to rest.

“I’ve never made any statement regarding wearing masks,” she wrote.

“Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven’t done,” she added. “The internet is so FUN.”