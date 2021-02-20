Prince Charles Visits Father Prince Philip In Hospital

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, on Saturday visited the hospital where his father Prince Philip is being kept as a precaution after feeling ill, a Reuters photographer at the hospital said.

Charles arrived at the back of the London hospital where Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has spent four nights.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that is not related to COVID-19.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits King Edward VII hospital where Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is currently receiving treatment on February 20, 2021 in London, England. The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital after feeling unwell on the 16th February as a precautionary measure Buckingham Palace has said. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

RELATED: Prince Philip To Remain In Hospital Over The Weekend

He is expected to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remains in good spirits.

Both Philip and the 94-year-old queen received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January.

He spent four nights at the same hospital at the end of 2019 while being treated for a pre-existing condition.

Philip is now rarely seen in public. He stepped down from official engagements in August 2017 after completing more than 22,000 solo events and thousands more alongside the queen.

Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives at the rear entrance to King Edward VII hospital in central London on February 20, 2021 where Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was admitted. – Britain’s Prince Philip is expected to stay in a London hospital into next week, a source told AFP on Friday, three days after the 99-year-old was admitted after feeling unwell. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

RELATED: The Queen Reveals She & Prince Philip Have Received COVID-19 Vaccinations

A former naval officer renowned for his sometimes brusque manner and humour, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became queen. He is now by far the longest-serving consort of any British monarch.

(Reporting by Toby Melville, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Mark Heinrich)