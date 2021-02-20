Kelly Clarkson Slays Lady Gaga’s ‘Poker Face’ In Latest Show-Opening Cover

Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson dips into the songbook of Lady Gaga for a Kelly-oke cover to open “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

For her latest cover, Clarkson wraps her voice around Gaga’s “Poker Face”, putting a rocking spin on the grooving dance tune, with just a hint of country twang.

Featuring fuzzed-out guitars and a driving beat, the performance was accented by blinking pink and green lights on the stage.

Following the performance, fans were quick to share their praise on Twitter.

Kelly Clarkson did it again! Her cover of @ladygaga's Poker Face is 🔥https://t.co/3mHRFW3Z1f — Gaga Now ⚡️ (@ladygaganownet) February 20, 2021

Queen @kellyclarkson is the only one I allow to cover Queen Gaga https://t.co/OCXl61uBZB — Paw(sUp)line ✏ (@LinePow02) February 19, 2021

Kelly Clarkson performs a 🔥🔥🔥 cover of Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” on her TV show pic.twitter.com/BTkxHWxhSZ — ⚔️ GAGA DAILY ⚔️ (@gagadaily) February 19, 2021