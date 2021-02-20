Kelly Clarkson Slays Lady Gaga’s ‘Poker Face’ In Latest Show-Opening Cover

By Brent Furdyk.

Kelly Clarkson dips into the songbook of Lady Gaga for a Kelly-oke cover to open “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

For her latest cover, Clarkson wraps her voice around Gaga’s “Poker Face”, putting a rocking spin on the grooving dance tune, with just a hint of country twang.

Featuring fuzzed-out guitars and a driving beat, the performance was accented by blinking pink and green lights on the stage.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Rocks Out As She Performs Incredible Cover Of The Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’

Following the performance, fans were quick to share their praise on Twitter.

