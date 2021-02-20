Amanda Kloots Claps Back At Criticism After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Amanda Kloots has been vaccinated, and took to social media to share the news.

“I just got my first COVID 19 vaccine dose!” she wrote in the caption to a photo of herself she shared via Instagram Stories, wearing a “Hooray for Canadians” t-shirt, right after receiving a drive-through vaccination.

“I’m so emotional right now you guys,” added the new co-host on “The Talk”, who lost husband Nick Cordero to the virus after a months-long medical battle, “but so thankful in this first step to vaccination.”

She also shared another photo from her vaccination on her Instagram page.

“I just got my COVID 19 vaccine! I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now. I had Elvis beside me and Live Your Life playing in the car,” she wrote in her caption. “THANK YOU to the National Guard that was here today volunteering since 5:30am administering the Pfizer vaccine to willing arms. I have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother of getting this virus and now I am one step closer.”

Kloots’ happiness at getting vaccinated, however, was interrupted by those accusing her of being the latest celebrity to skip the line in order to receive a sought-after shot when there were still millions of people in far-higher risk brackets than her still awaiting their vaccinations.

She later updated the caption in her Instagram post to address those accusations and explain how she came to be vaccinated.

“I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccine,” she wrote in the update. “I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting. I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now.”

