The Beckham Family Celebrates Cruz’s 16th Birthday

Victoria and David Beckham are celebrating their youngest son’s sweet 16.

Cruz turned 16 on Saturday, complete with birthday wishes from his parents.

RELATED: David Beckham Sends Flowers And Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message To Kobe Bryant’s Children

“Happy Birthday!! @cruzbeckham we all love u so much xxxx We are so proud of the man you have turned into! So sweet and so kind x we love you x kisses,” the Spice Girls alum captioned a collection of clips and pictures of Cruz over the years.

The footballer had his own post with even more photos and videos. Adding, “Happy 16th Birthday to my little man… Have the most amazing day , dad is so proud of you ❤️ love you always and forever ❤️ sorry about the singing 🤪.”

Some of the famous stars to appear in the slideshows included Cruz’s godparents Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony.

David and Victoria are also parents to Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18 and Haper, 9. While Harper isn’t on social media, Cruz’s brothers also showed him some love.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds, Diddy And David Beckham Are The World’s Worst Mixologists In Hilarious New Super Bowl Commercial

Brooklyn shared a picture of Cruz shaving, while Romeo had an adorable throwback of them as young boys playing soccer.