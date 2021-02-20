Grant Gustin Shows Off His 7 Month Progress After Bettering Himself

Grant Gustin has been using lockdown to get fit.

“The Flash” actor turned to Instagram to show off the progress he has made over the past seven months.

“I finally decided to break my cycle of not taking care of myself as well as I should. As many of you may know, I’ve had anxiety and sometimes depression for as long as I can remember. Over the last 7-10 years or so as I’ve been more of a ‘public figure’ and had a busier schedule, my anxiety only got worse,” Gustin captioned two shirtless pics.

He explained that anxiety affected his “appetite and just motivation in general.” But he has since started to “better” himself.

“That’s included eating better(and more), working out, daily meditation, and just trying to be more present and happy with who I am. It’s honestly one of the reasons you’ve seen a lot less of me on social media. For me personally, spending a lot of time on here can be like a black hole. It’s not usually the best use of my time or the best thing for my mental health,” he continued.

“I will always be a work in progress, but I’m proud of myself for taking steps I wish I could’ve taken a long time ago to be a better version of myself physically and mentally – not only for myself but also for the people around me. All this to say, around episode 2 or 3 of season 7, Flash is gonna have a little bit of beef on his lanky frame. But more importantly I feel much happier and more present than I have in a long time,” he concluded.

Gustin and his wife, LA Thoma, recently announced they are expecting their first child.