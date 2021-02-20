Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Hits Back At Hateful Comments On Maternity Shoot

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews is hitting back after trolls commented on her maternity shoot.

On Friday, Matthews shared pics of herself in a flowing gown while the NFL quarterback held his hand on her stomach.

“My King🤴🏽👸🏼,” she captioned two photos.

While there were lots of positive comments, there was also many hurtful ones.

Sharing on her Instagram Stories, Matthews posted a few of them, including one that read, “Girl who dressed you for this shoot? You’re beautiful and skinny and this dress doesn’t do you justice! Jesus Christ that dress is an abomination.”

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Matthews responded, “Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant.”

She added, “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

But Matthews also took a moment to thank everyone who supported her.

“Shoutout to all my amazing, sweet and supportive followers on here that always go to war with the hateful & awful people on my post! You guys are just the best,” Matthews said.

RELATED: Brittany Matthews Calls Out ESPN Over Tweets About Her Fiancé Patrick Mahomes During Super Bowl 2021: ‘Y’All Are Trash For This’

Matthews previously called out ESPN during the Super Bowl when they shared a photo of Mahomes looking sad at his team lost.