Hilary Duff Being Sued By Photographer After She Confronted Him For Taking Pictures Of Her Kids

Hilary Duff is being sued after calling out a photographer for taking pictures of her kids.

Last year, Duff shares a video where she confronted the paparazzi while she was playing with her kids in a park.

“I’m not asking for your ID. I’m asking you to stop taking pictures of our 7-year-old children if you don’t know anyone that’s here,” Duff said in the video. “I’m asking you human to human, as a mother, if you don’t know anyone here, can you please stop taking pictures of our children playing football this morning.”

Wendy Williams later shared the clips on her show.

The Blast reports that Darryl Wilkins is suing both Duff and Williams.

In his lawsuit, he accuses Duff of “reprehensible and despicable conduct including by innuendo that he was a child predator.” And Williams for repeating the statements.

Wilkins claims what Duff said were “false statements because Wilkins is not a paedophile or child predator and was attempting to take photographs as a photographer and not as a paparazzi or stalker or with mal intent or evil wrongdoing.”

Both stars are facing general, specific, and punitive damages for their alleged malice, oppression, and fraud.