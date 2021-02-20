Susan Sarandon Prefers Younger Men Because They Are ‘Curious’

Susan Sarandon is getting real about her dating life.

The icon, who has dated men younger than herself like Jonathan Bricklin who was 31 years her junior, spoke to Stellar Magazine about why she prefers younger men.

“I find it difficult now to find older guys who would be appropriate – which people keep pointing out to me if I start going out with someone younger,” she said.

Taking part in the interview with Sam Neill, she joked she needs someone like him “who is curious”.

She continued, “I think I can only be with people who are really looking, interested and asking questions, which is much easier to find when you’re younger because nobody knows anything, and everything is new.”

Sarandon was previously married to Chris Sarandon from 1967 to 1979. She was then in a 23 year relationship with Tim Robbins before dating Bricklin for five years.

“When you get to a certain point, some people are trying to be safe and protect themselves,” Sarandon continued. “That’s why I’m drawn to people who are artists of some kind – not necessarily actors, but anybody who has a passion to create something.”