‘Framing Britney Spears’ Sequel Could Be In The Works

“Framing Britney Spears” has been all anyone could talk about since it debuted earlier this month and now there could be a sequel.

Director Samantha Stark, executive producer Mary Robertson and New York Times editor Liz Day spoke to THR about the response to the film and what’s next.

Speaking of a sequel, Day said, “I think we’d love to, there was so much we had to leave on the cutting room floor and in our notebooks just for time. And also since the documentary aired, we’ve gotten a lot of information that we’re interested in as well that we’re interested in pursuing and reporting out further.”

Discussing how new sources often appear once a story is out, Stark said they would like to look at “the circumstances of the conservatorship and how the conservatorship has been running and why, the people involved in its creation and running it.”

She continued, “Right now, Jamie Spears [Dad[ is the face of this because he’s the person that was named in the court filings that were filed by Britney’s court-appointed attorney. But it’s clear that he’s not the only person who was working on this and that he’s not the only person that has benefited monetarily from this, so I think it’s important to look into everything. And of course it will be very important to keep following the court hearings as they keep happening.”

Day added that another story that deserves a deeper look is why the court only values Spears’ net worth at $60 million when it is much more.

“Framing Britney Spears” can be watched on Hulu now.