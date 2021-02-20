Ken Jennings Thanks Alex Trebek As He Wraps Up His Guest Hosting Duties On ‘Jeopardy!’

Click to share this via email

Ken Jennings’ six week run as “Jeopardy!” guest host has come to an end.

The “Greatest of All Time” champ was the first temporary host after Alex Trebek’s death.

During Jennings’ final episode on Friday, he gave Trebek a shoutout.

“That’s a wrap on my six weeks of @Jeopardy guest hosting,” Jennings tweeted. “Thanks for watching, thanks for your patience with a tough learning curve… and, as always, thank you Alex.”

Stay tuned for a carousel of surprise guest hosts, each more surprising than the last! Collect ‘em all! https://t.co/9dDFvCqds7 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 20, 2021

A variety of guest hosts will now take Trebek’s role including Savannah Guthrie, Anderson Cooper, Dr. Oz, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Each guest host will be able to donate the cumulative winnings of the contestants during their time on the show to a charity of choice.