‘Saturday Night Live’: Britney Spears Accepts Overdue Apologies From Ted Cruz & Others In New Talk Show

Britney Spears is here for your apology. Chloe Fineman brought her incredible Spears impression to the latest “Saturday Night Live” cold open, as the host of a new talk show, “Oops, You Did It Again”.

“It’s Britney, bitch. You know me from my fun upbeat Instagram videos and the word ‘conservatorship,'” Fineman’s Spears said as she introduced her show, explaining that she started the series “so people could come on and apologize for things they’ve done wrong.”

“After the ‘Free Britney’ documentary came out, I’m receiving hundreds of apologies a day,” Spears continued. “I’d like to give a quick shoutout to our sponsor, the notes App. Are you making an apology 20 years late? Go through the motions with the Notes app!”

For her first guest, Spears brought out Texas Senator Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) — who came out in tropical wear, a cocktail and a suitcase.

“I’m in a little bit of hot water, which I’m told no one in Texas has,” Bryant’s Cruz said of his controversial flight to the Bahamas in the middle of his state’s natural disaster. “I deeply regret my actions over the last couple days — mostly flying United.”

“Sorry, I’m pretty bad at human stuff,” Cruz added.

Ted Cruz stopped by Britney's show to talk his recent trip to Cancun. pic.twitter.com/2NLPKvWbmq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 21, 2021

Andrew Cuomo sat down with Britney Spears to talk the handling of nursing home deaths during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/M4p0bqFDUP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 21, 2021

Other guests included Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson), who came out to apologize for his controversy over uncounted nursing home COVID deaths. Former “Mandalorian” star Gina Carano (Cecily Strong) also sat down with Spears, but not to apologize but rather defend her actions.

“I never would have made that Nazi comparison if I knew everybody was going to be such a Nazi about it,” Strong’s Carano complained.

The cold open comes on the heels of the revealing documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, which has galvanized support for the songstress and encouraged people to reexamine how the star was treated in the media when she was younger.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

