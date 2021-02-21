‘Bridgerton’ Star Claudia Jessie Predicts Her Character’s Response To Lady Whistledown Revelation

SPOILER ALERT: For those who haven’t seen the first season of “Bridgerton”, a big revelation from the finale will be discussed below.

Claudia Jessie, who portray’s Bridgerton sibling Eloise, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about the series’ upcoming season, set to begin filming in London in the spring.

The final episode of the first season showed viewers the identity of mysterious gossip purveyor Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews). According to Jessie, she expects her character — who spent much of the season trying to figure out the mystery — won’t take the news well when she learns that Lady Whistedown is none other than her friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

“She is going to be pissed! I just can’t imagine what that is going to be like,” said Jessie.

RELATED: Phoebe Dynevor Laughs Off Twitter’s Obsession With Her ‘Neck Acting’ On ‘Bridgerton’

“That’s such a shock to a friendship. You have this woman, this character, this mysterious scribbler that Eloise is basically a bit in love with, and kinda wants to be her best mate — has been lying to her, writing about her family, and causing scandal,” added Jessie. “To me, that’s the most compelling thing in the world.

Jessie also said she was looking forward to any upcoming storylines involving “Lady Danbury and the Queen.”

“Anything that they do, I’m going to be watching. I don’t care,” she said. “I’ll watch them eat toast. I’ll watch them stare at a cup of tea. I will watch them blow their noses, and I’ll have been moved.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday Coughlan took to Twitter to point out an Easter egg in the first episode that many viewers likely overlooked, but which gave a huge clue about the eventual reveal.