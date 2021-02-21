Jim Carrey Announces He’ll Stop Drawing Political Cartoons Now That ‘Orange Julius Caesar’ Is Out Of Office

On Saturday, Jim Carrey once again took to Twitter to share one of his trademark cartoon drawings.

This one, however, proved to be a special one, with Carrey drawing a self-portrait, his arms outstretched, along with the words “… in case I don’t see ya…”

There was also a link, which led to a web page featuring a special message from Carrey, declaring this would be his final cartoon.

“For the past 4yrs, among other commitments, I put considerable effort into this collection of political protest cartoons. It truly feels as though you and I have crossed an ocean of outrage together…but something tells me it’s time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth,” he wrote.

“If it seemed like I was ignoring my main Twitter followers here and outside the US and Canada in my quest to rid our democracy of ‘Orange Julius Caesar’ and his Empire of Lies, it was not my intention. I just assumed that a radicalized America is a threat to us all. When a madman grabs the wheel of the bus loaded with innocent passengers and threatens to drive it off a cliff, it tends to steal everyone’s focus,” Carrey continued.

“You always have and always will occupy a sacred space in my grateful heart. Thank You All kindly for your patience, your support, your humour, and your b.e.a.utiful fanart.”