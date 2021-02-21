Daisy Ridley Says She ‘Would Love To Play Spider-Woman’

Is Daisy Ridley on her way to becoming our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Woman?

An online fan campaign has been pushing hard for the “Star Wars” star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Woman, and in a new interview she said she’d be up for taking on the role.

Back in August, Deadline reported that Olivia Wilde had signed on as director of a top-secret project for Marvel Studios that would feature a female superhero. Wilde seemingly spilled the beans when she retweeted Deadline’s tweet, along with a spider emoji.

Speaking with writer Sariah Wilson, Ridley said she hadn’t heard about her name being among those rumoured to play Spider-Woman.

After Wilson explained it to her, she wrote on Twitter, Ridley embraced the idea.

“OMG, I would love to play Spider-Woman,” said Ridley. “But is it more of like an extended Spiderverse thing?”

Wilson informed Ridley that Spider-Woman could have her own film franchise; when asked if she’d be willing to jump into another franchise after completing the “Star Wars” trilogy, she said, “Oh yeah, for sure!”

She also said that she loved the animated “Into the Spiderverse” and has been enjoying the Disney+ “Avengers” spinoff series “WandaVision”, and would be thrilled to join the MCU.

While Wilde hasn’t explicitly confirmed that she’s working on a Spider-Woman movie, the “Booksmart” director told Entertainment Weekly back in September that the project “is by far the most exciting thing that’s happened to me… We are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, this superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective. Not only do I get to tell the story as a director, but I get to develop the story, and that was what made it so incredible for me.”