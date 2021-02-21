Pete Davidson Mocks ‘Cannibal’ Armie Hammer In ‘SNL’ Sketch

As more disturbing allegations about Armie Hammer emerge, that didn’t prevent “Saturday Night Live” from having some fun at the actor’s expense.

In the latest episode, hosted by “Bridgerton” start Regé-Jean Page, a sketch titled “Loco” explored the premise of people going a little bonkers while being cooped up at home during the pandemic.

In the filmed rap number, cast member Ego Nwodim plays a woman in a nightclub who tries to hit on a handsome man, played by Page. He informs her that he’s not real, and is merely a figment of his imagination.

RELATED: Armie Hammer Is Dropped By His Agency WME Amid Social Media Scandal

She then returns to reality, trapped within the confines of the apartment in which she’s spent nearly a year, she raps, “I was fine till the fall but now I’ve hit a wall, and now I’m loco, as in my brain done broke-o.”

She texts a friend, and Pete Davidson picks up the rap.

“I’m loco, Four Loko, I’m mad like Hannibal, but not like Armie Hammer, that dude’s a cannibal,” he raps.