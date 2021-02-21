Green Day Introduces Punk Rock Aerobics In Video For New Single ‘Here Comes The Shock’

Green Day has just dropped a new single, along with some Punk Rock Aerobics to get fans’ blood pumping.

The new track, “Here Comes the Shock”, is the latest offering from Green Day’s two-year partnership with the NHL. The song was initially supposed to premiere during the second period intermission of Saturday’s outdoor game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche, which was postponed due to poor ice conditions.

For the music video, Green Day enlisted Hilken Mancini, the co-founder of Punk Rock Aerobics, who performed a routine featuring some punk-inspired moves.

Among these were the pogo, the skank, something called “Iggy’s punch” and, of course, plenty of air-guitar windmills.

“Time to break a sweat with Punk Rock Aerobics in the video for ‘Here Comes The Shock’,” writes the band in a caption to the video.