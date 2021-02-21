Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Use Oprah Interview To Shape Their Voice

All eyes will be on Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in early March as the couple give their first sit down interview since leaving their working royal roles.

Nothing is said to be off-limits for the Queen of American talk shows as she will discuss everything from why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family, to the couple setting a number of tabloid stories straight.

The recording of the interview came at a particularly tense time as it was announced that both Harry and Meghan would be losing their patronages, Commonwealth roles and Harry’s honorary military titles.

Harry and Meghan knew that there was no way a half in/half out deal like they had hoped for would be granted by Queen Elizabeth so finalizing their exit was important before they sat down with Oprah.

It is no secret that Meghan used her voice pre-royal life to champion causes important to her and felt stifled when she had to abide by the rules of the firm.

Oprah’s interview will be a way for Meghan to once again speak out. And really, for Harry to use his voice in a way he was never allotted before.

The main question is, will the couple say too much. There are concerns from palace sources that Harry and Meghan will let it all out.

“Oprah is skilled at getting people to talk about their feelings and bound to take them down a path they’ll almost certainly regret. There will be an element of reliving Megxit and airing their grievances. No one benefits from that, but Oprah will get it out of them whether they like it or not,” a source told The Sunday Times.

Another person added, “When they first started dating Meghan felt she had lost her voice. She had had a platform as a moderately successful actress, and when she was told to stop using her social media and be careful what she said, I could tell that loss of voice and independence pained her.”

They continued, “Having an institutional voice within the royal family wasn’t enough. This interview will be the loudest way she’ll get her voice back.”

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.