Janet Jackson FaceTimes With UCLA Gymnast Who Set Her Routine To Singer’s Hits

Janet Jackson is showing some love to a gymnast who delivered a dazzling routine set to the “Miss You Much” singer’s music.

Earlier in the week, UCLA Gymnastics shared video on Twitter of gymnast Margzetta Frazier’s floor routine, which she set to some of Jackson’s biggest hits.

After the video went viral on social media, Jackson wound up seeing it. Taking to Twitter, she said that she loved it.

Frazier responded with excitement, writing, “WOKE UP SCREAMING😭😭😭😭😭😭, I LOVE YOU 💓👑💫 I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE✨.”

Jackson followed that up by getting in touch with the student athlete on FaceTime, and then shared video of that call on Twitter.

“I just want to say thank you. Thank you for sharing your talent. It’s so beautiful to see you tumble. Really inspiring,” Jackson told Frazier, revealing that seeing the routine “inspired me to want to do more, and do better and be stronger.”

She added: “I loved it. Absolutely loved it.”

Jackson also invited Frazier to visit her the next time she’s in Los Angeles, so she can teach her some of her moves.