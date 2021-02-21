DaBaby has unveiled a new single, “Beatbox Freestyle”, and in the process sparked a bizarre feud that nobody saw coming.
The new track, which dropped on Friday, features a line disparaging teen superstar JoJo Siwah, with DaBaby rapping, “you a b***h, JoJo Siwa (b***h).”
Fans of both artists were confused by the out-of-left-field diss.
RELATED: DaBaby Reportedly Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Handgun While Shopping On Rodeo Drive
“YO WHAT DID I MISS DID JOJO SIWA DUNK ON DABABY AT THE NICKELODEON GAMES OR SOME S—T??? WHY HE OD ON HER LIKE THAT?” tweeted “Desus & Mero” co-host The Kid Mero.
YO WHAT DID I MISS DID JOJO SIWA DUNK ON DABABY AT THE NICKELODEON GAMES OR SOME SHIT??? 🧐 🤔 WHY HE OD ON HER LIKE THAT?
— THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) February 21, 2021
Meanwhile, here’s how Twitter reacted to DaBaby trying to stir up beef with Siwa.
Dababy beefing Jojo Siwa?? Hope he knows that she’s taller than him🤣
— zurii2x🤍 (@zurii2x) February 20, 2021
I need a backstory on why DaBaby called Jojo Siwa a bitch pic.twitter.com/fSX2AJktom
— Spiritually Tyra🔮🌙✨ (@spirituallytyra) February 20, 2021
jojo siwa on the way to record the dababy diss track pic.twitter.com/mXXTDqgUDE
— ☦︎︎ (@DARKWINTERTOKYO) February 21, 2021
jojo siwa when she catches dababy in the streets pic.twitter.com/8L1lOE8z4g
— K (@thrashrad) February 21, 2021
DaBaby is going to need to explain that Jojo Siwa bar because I am confusion pic.twitter.com/T0IDyzMrkj
— Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) February 20, 2021
Can someone explain why DaBaby dissed JoJo Siwa? Is there beef we don’t know about? Is he mad his daughter likes Jojo’s music more than his? pic.twitter.com/ZFTNL2Q4Bc
— Stephanie (@schwailik) February 20, 2021
Why did DaBaby include that Jojo Siwa line in his freestyle? 💀 Regardless of rhyme a 29 year old dissing a 17 year old doesn’t sit right with me pic.twitter.com/ZGzpYGbUQS
— Vierra (@vierra_music) February 20, 2021
Of all the people for Dababy to be beefing with and he picks Jojo Siwa???????? pic.twitter.com/fvaJnZ3TnF
— this IS my ministry🇳🇬🇸🇱 (@1009Angiebee) February 20, 2021
When Dababy finds out Jojo siwa is younger, richer, and taller than him. pic.twitter.com/g8YiYvMTB8
— Therealamarewhite (@Therealamarewh1) February 21, 2021