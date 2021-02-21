DaBaby Disses JoJo Siwa In New Song ‘Beatbox Freestyle’ — And Nobody Can Figure Out Why

By Brent Furdyk.

Getty Images/CPImages
DaBaby has unveiled a new single, “Beatbox Freestyle”, and in the process sparked a bizarre feud that nobody saw coming.

The new track, which dropped on Friday, features a line disparaging teen superstar JoJo Siwah, with DaBaby rapping, “you a b***h, JoJo Siwa (b***h).”

Fans of both artists were confused by the out-of-left-field diss.

“YO WHAT DID I MISS DID JOJO SIWA DUNK ON DABABY AT THE NICKELODEON GAMES OR SOME S—T??? WHY HE OD ON HER LIKE THAT?” tweeted “Desus & Mero” co-host The Kid Mero.

Meanwhile, here’s how Twitter reacted to DaBaby trying to stir up beef with Siwa.

 

 

 

