Paris Hilton And Fiancé Carter Reum Talk Engagement, Starting A Family In First Joint Interview

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum opened up about their engagement in their first joint interview in the debut episode of her new iHeartRadio podcast “This Is Paris”, with People sharing a sneak peek.

Describing their engagement, Hilton said she was “hoping” that he would pop the question when they took a romantic trip to a private island. When he didn’t, she admitted, “I didn’t say anything but I was a little bummed.”

After Hilton dropped a few hints, she said, Reum told her, “When I do ask you, it’s going to be something even more amazing than this, so you’ll see soon.”

When it did finally happen, Reum told Hilton get dressed up so they could take some photos at the beach, and “he got down on one knee” as soon as they arrived.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Is Engaged To Carter Reum

“I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,” she said, explaining that he had invited their families there for the occasion. “It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to celebrate the moment,” she continued..

According to Hilton, she’ll be taking Reum’s name. “I’m going to take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum,” she explained, “because my name is just my name. I like it.”

Hilton also said that the couple “can’t wait” to start a family. “It’s something we’ve talked about a lot ever since we’ve been together,” she said. “First the wedding, then the babies.”

The premiere episode of “This Is Paris” will be released on Monday, Feb. 22.