Ne-Yo And Wife Crystal Smith Expecting Their Third Child Together

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GCAPP

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith have some exciting news.

The singer shared a romantic clip of him rubbing Smith’s pregnant belly.

“Overjoyed to announce…” Ne-Yo wrote,”…the family is expanding…👶🏽!”

Adding, “You ready baby? Let’s go!”

Smith shared the same clip, adding “This is why I love you..”

Ne-Yo and Smith already share kids Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., 4, and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, 2. Ne-Yo and his ex-Monyetta Shaw share Madilyn Grace Smith, 10, and Mason Evan Smith, 9.

Just before the pregnancy announcement, Ne-Yo and Smith celebrated their sixth anniversary.

“It has been a bumpy beautiful, tragically terrific ride full of twists n’ turns, up’s n’ down’s…and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he wrote.