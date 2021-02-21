Joe Jonas Wishes Sophie Turner A Happy Birthday With Humourous Post

Joe Jonas is celebrating wife Sophie Turner on her 25th birthday.
The one-third of the Jonas Brothers shared a humourous dedication to the “Game of Thrones” star.
RELATED: Sophie Turner Praises Blake Lively As She Recalls Being ‘Insecure’ After Giving Birth, Calls For Brands To Be More Inclusive
“Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you,” Jonas captioned two photos of Turner- one of Turner in a put together look and another of her goofing off.
“I love you,” Turner commented.
Turner’s sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, also sent her birthday wishes.
RELATED: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos
Turner and Jonas tied the knot in France in 2019 after a surprise Las Vegas wedding following the Billboard Music Awards earlier that year. In July 2020, they welcomed their first child, Willa.