Joe Jonas Wishes Sophie Turner A Happy Birthday With Humourous Post

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Joe Jonas is celebrating wife Sophie Turner on her 25th birthday.

The one-third of the Jonas Brothers shared a humourous dedication to the “Game of Thrones” star.

RELATED: Sophie Turner Praises Blake Lively As She Recalls Being ‘Insecure’ After Giving Birth, Calls For Brands To Be More Inclusive

“Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you,” Jonas captioned two photos of Turner- one of Turner in a put together look and another of her goofing off.

“I love you,” Turner commented.

Turner’s sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, also sent her birthday wishes.

RELATED: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos

Turner and Jonas tied the knot in France in 2019 after a surprise Las Vegas wedding following the Billboard Music Awards earlier that year. In July 2020, they welcomed their first child, Willa.