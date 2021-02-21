Pete Davidson Tells Colin Jost He Is Moving Out After Watching ‘Framing Britney Spears’

“Framing Britney Spears” has made Pete Davidson realize that he needs to move out of his mom’s house.

During “Weekend Edition” on “Saturday Night Live” this week, Davidson poked fun at himself from his tattoo removal to living with his mom Amy in Staten Island.

“In some ways, I like the pandemic Valentine’s because it’s the first time being alone wasn’t my fault,” Davidson joked while chatting with Colin Jost. “I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I’m officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go.”

Davidson teased that he realized while watching the Britney Spears documentary that his mom has more of a basis to claim conservatorship over him, in reference to his own mental health battle.

“The thing is my mom is a lot like this show. No matter what I do, I’m never asked to leave. Also, they’re both really old and noticeably fatigued,” Davidson continued.

“The King Of Staten Island” star revealed late last year that he started to remove his 100+ tattoos, a topic which he also discussed with Jost.

“I saw a picture of myself without a shirt and I look like a toddler went to prison. I look like I’m carrying a shiv but only to poke open a Capri Sun,” he added laughing.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:29 p.m. ET on Global.