‘The Muppet Show’ Now Includes Content Disclaimer On Select Disney+ Episodes

“The Muppet Show” finally made its debut on Disney+ on Friday, along with a content disclaimer.

In total, 18 of the episodes start off with a disclaimer warning of “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures.”

Just a few of the gusts hosts on the shows including the warning are Peter Sellers, Steve Martin, Alan Arkin, Debbie Harry, Johnny Cash and Kenny Rogers.

The full disclaimer reads, “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe. To learn more about how stories have impacted society visit: www. Disney.com/StoriesMatter.”

Each episode has a different reason for needing the disclaimer, but as Variety points out one example is Cash singing in front of a confederate flag.

A Reddit thread breaks down more examples including negative depictions of Middle Easterners and Native Americans.