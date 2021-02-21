Brooke Shields Reveals She Is Recovering After Breaking Her Femur

Click to share this via email

Brooke Shields has revealed she is recovering after breaking her femur.

“The Blue Lagoon” star shared a video on Sunday of herself using crutches, while trying to walk at a hospital.

“Broke my femur. Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow,” she captioned the video.

“There’s only 20 per cent weight…,” Shields said of how much weight she can put on her leg. “The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you’re not dragging it or hitching up your hip.”

A number of stars turned to the comments to wish Shields all the best.

“Brooke! So sorry! Courage…it’s in your blood. Sending love,” Glenn Close said. Candace Bushnell added, “Get better soon.”

India Hicks said, “Love you all the way from here to there.”