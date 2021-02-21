Prince William Hires New Private Secretary

Prince William has appointed a new private secretary.

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that the Duke of Cambridge has hired Jean-Christophe Gray (JC) to work alongside him.

JC was previously a spokesperson for the former Prime Minister David Cameron and worked in the Government’s Treasury Department as head of general expenditure policy.

Gray will take up the role after it was recently announced Christian Jones was leaving the position that he held since March 2020. Jones first joined the Kensington Palace press team in 2018 as deputy communications secretary where he worked for William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Jones is joining private equity group Bridgepoint as a partner.

According to The Times, Gray will help William handle his bottom line, particularly with travel expenses.