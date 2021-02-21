Demi Lovato Opens Up About Why She Wanted To Do Her Docuseries ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Click to share this via email

Demi Lovato is opening up about her upcoming documentary.

Lovato will make an appearance on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres” show where she said that she hopes “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” will help people see that anyone, including your role models, can overcome their “deepest darkest struggles.”

DeGeneres praised Lovato for being “so honest” and “down to earth.”

“The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story,” Lovato said. The four-part YouTube special will help Lovato set the record straight on a number of stories about her life and her addiction issues.

Additionally, Lovato said she was “super nervous” to perform during Joe Biden’s inauguration special.

Lovato and Sam Fischer also performed “What Other People Say”.