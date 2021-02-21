Amanda Mena Leaves ‘American Idol’ Judges Breathless

Click to share this via email

Amanda Mena left the “American Idol” judges doing something they have never done before.

After Mena, 18, sang The Beatles’ “Golden Slumbers”, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were all thinking the same thing.

“You’re going to Hollywood,” the trio said unanimously.

“You are one of a kind,” Perry added after telling Mena that they have “never done that.”

But “American Idol” isn’t Mena’s first foray into reality competition shows.

In 2018, she earned a Golden Buzzer of “America’s Got Talent” when she shared her story about how music helped her get through bullying. And before that, at only 11-years-old, Mena won “La Voz Kids”, the Spanish-language version of “The Voice” for kids.

Sharing her golden ticket on Instagram, Mena added, “We back at it again baby 😉 @americanidol – -#goldenticket y’all better be on thissss.”