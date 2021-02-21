Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Support Women’s Shelter Hit By Texas Storm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are helping out a women’s shelter hit hard by the Texas storm.

Through their nonprofit Archewell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have donated to Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support to help them after their facilities, including transitional housing, the on-site school, and offices, that suffered from major flooding and other damage.

“In spite of the devasting winter storms here in Texas, our hearts have been warmed by the support and generosity of people from all 50 states and five foreign countries. Today, we were notified that through the actions of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan will make a donation to help us get back on our feet. Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone,” Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support said.

Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION! pic.twitter.com/rFtxzvtFRo — Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support (@GenesisShelter) February 22, 2021

The donation will go towards replacing the roof and other repairs at Annie’s House, their transitional housing facility for women and children. Other resources have also been donated to help with the emergency response.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed to ET Canada that Harry and Meghan spoke to the Genesis team on Sunday, sharing that “their hearts remain with the community, with the families Genesis serves, and with the volunteers and workers on the ground who selflessly provide care and support to those in need.”

They added that “like so many, the couple is heartbroken to see communities across Texas still struggling to access the very basic resources we all need—water, heat, food, shelter” and hope that others will be compelled to donate or help out “whatever way they can.”

Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support helps families who have experienced domestic violence, including emergency shelter services, transitional housing, counseling services, and pro bono legal services.