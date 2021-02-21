Viking Anthony Guzman Surprises ‘American Idol’ Judges

Click to share this via email

Anthony Guzman threw the “American Idol” judges a major “curveball”.

Guzman, who walked into the audition room with a Thor hammer and said he identifies as a Viking, got the judges on their feet early.

“Skål,” he had judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie yelling (a Scandinavian toast).

But then came the moment of truth as Guzman broke out into song, performing Michael Buble’s “Cry Me A River”.

“Holy hell, that’s a curveball,” Luke Bryan exclaimed as Guzman provided a soothing rendition of the song.

“Never judge a book by its cover,” Perry said as he finished up.

While Bryan wasn’t completely won over, Perry and Richie both voted yes, sending Guzman off with a golden ticket.