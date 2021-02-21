‘The Simpsons’ Pays A Proper Farewell To Marcia Wallace By Bringing Back Edna Krabappel One Last Time

“The Simpsons” paid tribute to Marcia Wallace on Sunday night, eight years after her death.

In 2013, Wallace suddenly died. At the time, it was decided that her character, Edna Krabappel (Bart’s teacher and Ned Flanders’ second wife), would also die.

According to Variety, executive producer Al Jean has been bothered that they couldn’t give Wallace a proper farewell.

On Sunday’s episode, titled “Dairy Queen”, the show used voice bits from previous episodes as Bart finds Enda’s diary and realizes how much she believed in him.

“Sadly, it was very surprising passing,” Jean said of Wallace’s death. “I didn’t know she was that ill until very close to when it happened. So we never got the chance to give sort of a proper goodbye to her in the show, and this is a small attempt to do that. And, you know, she was so beloved by everybody that worked on ‘The Simpsons’, that we just sort of wanted to give her one last moment on the show in her memory. It’s just that, it’s nothing more, but, we thought she was the best.”

Enda’s death has been mentioned on the show, but Jean said they made the choice not to give a cause of death.

“I don’t think that people these days want to necessarily know how a character passed away,” he said. “But we reveal a little bit more about [Mrs. Krabappel] and then a little bit more about her life and how the character was feeling when she passed.”

Sunday’s episode used two lines that Jean said he knew fans would recognize. “This will be her last appearance,” he added. “We just wanted to sort of send the character off properly, in a way that I think isn’t trying to be exploitive.”