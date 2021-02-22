Casey Bishop, 15, Wows ‘American Idol’ Judges With Jaw-Dropping Audition, Luke Bryan Says ‘I Think She’s The Damn Winner’

We’re not far into “American Idol” season 19, but Luke Bryan has already predicted a winner.

15-year-old Casey Bishop impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Bryan as she belted out Mötley Crüe’s “Live Wire” during Sunday’s episode.

Bishop continued to show off her killer vocals as she then sang Sarah Vaughan’s “My Funny Valentine” after Perry requested for her to sing something slightly different.

Bryan gushed, “I didn’t think anyone would get close to Alejandro’s [Aranda, the runner-up of ‘Idol’ season 17] audition as far as me being just, like, dipped in Disney and sparkles and flowers and doves, and that’s what your audition was.

“I wrote ‘Top 10 def’ on the Mötley Crüe song and then you just did, I don’t even know what the heck just happened just then.”

Perry added, “You’re really, really, really good and I love that nobody knows that you can sing besides you and a couple of your friends and your hairbrush.”

Bryan even went as far as to say, “I think she’s the damn winner of ‘American Idol’.”

See Bishop’s reaction to getting a Golden Ticket to Hollywood in the clip above.