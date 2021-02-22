Miley Cyrus Introduces Fans To Her New Pit Bull, Angel, Two Months After Losing Her Beloved Pup Mary Jane: ‘I Am Head Over Heels In Love’

Miley Cyrus has welcomed a new member to her family.

The singer introduced fans to her newly adopted pit bull Angel almost two months after her beloved dog Mary Jane died in January from cancer.

Cyrus, who is also dog mom to a shetlands sheepdog called Emu, and Bean, a Chihuahua mix, wrote alongside numerous pics, “Almost two months ago my best friend a rescued pit mix Mary Jane left this world. I knew she wasn’t gone for good. She had out lived the body she was in but she never said goodbye….. with her eyes she whispered ‘See you soon Bestie’.

“Mary Jane defined loyalty and would never break a promise. I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who’s name is ‘Angel’ because she was delivered to me by one… My Mary.”

Cyrus, who quoted her song “I Thought I Lost You” from the 2008 Disney animated movie “Bolt” in the cute post, also revealed how Angel had been sleeping on concrete in a shelter for three months “before finally making it home.”

The singer, who has numerous pets including dogs Happy and Barbie, posted, “I am head over heels in love. Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can’t take my eyes off of her! Her halo shines for all to see and I can’t wait to show her off! It’s pretty cool having an Angel on a leash!”