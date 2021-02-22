Matthew McConaughey Is Mounting A Virtual Benefit To Aid Texans Amid Winter Freeze

When Texas is in need, Matthew McConaughey is there to help.

Over the weekend, the “Interstellar” star announced that he and wife Camila will mount a virtual benefit to aid those in his home state affected by the recent winter freeze.

“As most of you know, my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it’s had in the last 70 years. It left a whole lot of people without power, without water, and without a whole lot of basic necessities,” McConaughey said in a video on social media.

“And while most of the power is thankfully being restored, the busted water lines from hospitals to so many homes has left so many Texans without the bare necessities they need to survive.”

McConaughey then told fans to “stay tuned,” explaining that the virtual benefit will be put together within the next two weeks.

“Right now is the best time to safely check on your neighbours,” he told fellow Texans. “Go knock on a door. Go volunteer. If you’re a have, please help out a have not. There’s a bunch of ’em.”

The rare, freezing cold weather and snowstorms across the state have left millions without power and dozens dead.