Kate Winslet Says ‘I Thought I’d Died’ After Holding Her Breath For Seven Minutes Filming ‘Avatar 2’ Underwater Scene

Holding your breath can be an incredible experience.

In a new interview with The Observer, Kate Winslet talked about learning to hold her breath underwater for seven minutes for a scene in the upcoming “Avatar 2”.

“God, it’s just wonderful. Your mind completely drifts off,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“You can’t think about anything, you can’t make lists in your head, you’re just looking at the bubbles underneath you,” she continued. “My first words [when I resurfaced] were, ‘Am I dead?’ Yes, I thought I’d died.”

She also revealed that she trained for the stunt with her husband Ned Abel Smith.

“You have to have someone there. Ned trained with me and he got quite good at the breath-holding as well,” Winslet said. “But he did… black out.”

In October, producer Jon Landau shared a photo on Instagram of Winslet performing the free dive.