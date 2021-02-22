Cassandra Coleman Impresses ‘Idol’ Judges: ‘You Are A New Voice That The World Has Never Heard’

Cassandra Coleman was among the singers wowing the “American Idol” judges on Sunday’s episode of the hit show.

Coleman, 24, from Columbia, Tennessee, whose music is on the app Smule, belted out “The Way It Was” by the Killers, with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan having nothing but nice things to say.

Perry said, “I didn’t like it, I loved it,” while Bryan added, “It’s so inspiring when it is straight-up God-given. I felt free listening to you sing.”

Credit: ABC/John Fleenor

Richie gushed, “That’s about as angelic as it’s going to get. I loved it, I thought it was great.”

Richie then pushed the singer further outside her comfort zone by asking her on the spot to play something for them on the piano.

She chose Timbaland and One Republic’s “Apologize”, with Bryan insisting she had a unique voice.

The country crooner said, “You are a new voice that the world has never heard!”

See Coleman’s sweet reaction to learning she’d just nabbed a Golden Ticket to Hollywood in the clip above.