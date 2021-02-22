Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Message As Her ‘Beautiful Babies’ Emme And Max Celebrate Their 13th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez’s babies are 13!

Lopez’s twins Emme and Maximilian, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, became teenagers Monday, and the singer understandably got emotional while celebrating the milestone.

Lopez shared a video of the pair having breakfast in bed, with her caption including: “I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm.”

My beautiful babies are teenagers today!! OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love… pic.twitter.com/EwD47LuhuA — jlo (@JLo) February 22, 2021

She added:

who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways…your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever…

#13 #happybirthdaycoconuts #love #happiness #maxandlulu — jlo (@JLo) February 22, 2021

Lopez will also be stepmom to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, whom he shares with ex Cynthia Scurtis.

Rodriguez recently said of their blended family quarantining together: “We’ve had a full house. We’re six people with strong personalities.

“Leos and Scorpios flying around. We are a lot. We’re a Latino family, we are loud and we all have strong opinions.”