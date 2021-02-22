Singer Willie Spence Stuns With Cover Of Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ On ‘American Idol’

This singer is truly shining bright like a diamond.

On Sunday’s “American Idol”, the judges were absolutely floored by singer Willie Spence, who performed a powerful rendition of Rihanna’s “Diamonds”.

“Unbelievable,” Lionel Richie said when he was finished.

Luke Bryan added, “You are a special, special human being. Gosh, I did not want it to end.”

Katy Perry, meanwhile, posed him the question, “In five years, what do you want it to look like, in your wildest dreams, if nothing was standing in your way?”

Spence responded, “I just want my voice to reach the world, and share my gift, hopefully, winning a Grammy one day.”

Willie Spence. Photo: ABC/John Fleenor

Aside from his incredible voice, Spence also has an incredible story of fighting through adversity, including losing 200 pounds.

“I came here because this is what I want to do. I don’t see myself being anything other than a singer. Music has always been a passion to me. To even have this opportunity to audition for ‘American Idol’ is such a blessing,” he said.

“I turned myself into the hospital to get a checkup because I had pain in my chest and the doctors told me that they found fluid in my lungs. I weighed 600 pounds. When they told me that, I knew I had to focus more on my health. I went from 600 to 400 pounds.”