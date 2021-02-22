Daft Punk Call It Quits With Retirement Announcement

French electronic music duo Daft Punk have called it quits after nearly 30 years.

Releasing a video titled “Epilogue” (an excerpt from their wordless 2006 film “Electroma”) to announce their retirement on Monday, the group’s longtime publicist confirms the split. No reason for the split was announced.

Formed in 1993, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo have long hidden their identities behind robot helmets while performing. In their final, eight-minute farewell video, the duo wander the desert wearing their familiar robot helmets and leather jackets. One of the group removes his jacket to reveal an energy pack, which is pressed by the other member. The first member walks away and then explodes before the shot cuts to a sunset and Daft Punk’s “Touch” plays.

The duo’s debut 1997 album Homework was an international success with dance hits “Around The World” and “Da Funk”. By 2001, Daft Punk had donned their signature robot helmets, releasing more electronic dance, hits including “One More Time” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”.

Daft Punk’s last album was 2013’s Random Access Memories, which featured the hit track “Get Lucky” and won a Grammy for Best Album in 2014. Since then, the group have worked with the Weeknd on two songs on his Starboy album, in addition to “I Feel It Coming”.