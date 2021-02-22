The College Admissions Scandal Is Getting Exposed In Netflix’s ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ Documentary

Click to share this via email

Get ready to learn the truth about the college admissions scandal.

On Monday, Netflix announced its new documentary “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal”, which examines the 2019 cheating and bribery scandal that ensnared some famous faces.

Everything you’ve heard is true. But you haven’t heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal pic.twitter.com/kwsqTCSkqq — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 22, 2021

The documentary uses FBI wiretaps to recreate real conversations between the figures involved in the scandal to get the children of wealthy parents into some of America’s top universities.

Among the people arrested as part of the scandal were Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who have both since been released after serving time in prison.

“Operation Varsity Blues”, which hails from “Tiger King” and “Fyre” filmmakers Chris Smith and Jon Karman, hits Netflix on March 17.