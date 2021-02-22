‘Invincible’ Isn’t Your Father’s Saturday Morning Superhero Cartoon

Click to share this via email

Animated superhero shows are about to get serious.

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video debuted the first trailer for the new cartoon series “Invincible”, based on the comic book series by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

The series features the voice of Steven Yeun as 17-year-old Mark Grayson, whose father is the ultra-powerful superhero Omni-Man, voiced by J.K. Simmons.

Mark develops his own powers while learning the dark truth about his father.

Despite its bright, kid-friendly colours, the “Invincible” trailer shows off the cartoon’s adult side, with plenty of blood, gore, and mature drama.

Also lending their voices are Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas, Melise, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogen, and more.

“Invincible” premieres March 26.