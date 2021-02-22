Sherlock Holmes Gets Help From ‘The Irregulars’ In Teaser For New Netflix Series

“A darkness has come to London.”

On Monday, Netflix debuted the first teaser for the new series “The Irregulars”, set within the universe of iconic detective Sherlock Holmes.

Photo: Netflix

The series reimagines the Baker Street Irregulars, the crew of street kids who help Holmes collect information in the classic Arthur Conan Doyle novels.

Now more grown up, the Irregulars are the only thing that can protect the city from a dark magical threat.

“Our story focuses on the Irregulars, the gang themselves. It’s their story, their adventure,” creator Tom Bidwell told Entertainment Weekly. “Sherlock Holmes is in the story, it’s his world, but he’s not the central focus. He plays a big part of it, don’t get me wrong, but it’s about the kids and their journeys.”

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Macari, McKell David, Harrison Osterfield star in the series, along with Royce Pierreson as Dr. Watson and Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Holmes.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

“We set out with that intention, why can’t they go into what is predominantly a man’s world and kick a bit of ass?” Bidwell said of the diverse cast. “I wanted to stay away from things that are classic period Victorian, more like Dickensian stuff. I wanted to make it feel exciting and scary and very, very fresh so these characters are very accessible to a modern audience. They have problems that we have, they don’t speak in a period way, they speak to each other in a more contemporary way than you would probably expect from a Victorian adaptation.”

“The Irregulars” premieres March 26 on Netflix.