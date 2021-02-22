Conan Grey Goes All In With Sweet ‘Overdrive’ Music Video

Fresh off his Taylor Swift and Elton John-praised debut album, Kid Krow, Conan Grey is back with another killer single.

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter debuted catchy track “Overdrive” on Monday, along with a music video.

Of the new vid, Grey said, “I do this thing when I’m in public where I’ll see some beautiful stranger and all of a sudden I’m imagining an entire life with them. The house we’d live in, the reckless, wildlife we’d have, the alternate reality I could live if I had the courage to go up and talk to them. That’s what the ‘Overdrive’ video is, it’s a fantasy.”

He continued, “It’s the daydream I have every time somebody catches my eye on the street, the daydream I’m having every day I sit alone in my house during this pandemic. The wild nights and the excitement of being young and limitless. With the ‘Overdrive’ video, I wanted to let the people watching escape reality the same way I do when I listen to the song. I wanted to make something that just makes you feel good.”

Adding, “I think we all need that right now.”

