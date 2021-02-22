Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Team Up For New ‘Renegades’ Podcast

Get to know The President and The Boss.

On Monday, Spotify debuted the brand new podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA”, featuring conversations between Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

The former U.S. president and the iconic musician share stories and opinions about their lives, music and their love of America through all the difficulties the country has faced.

“Renegades” is the second podcast from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, after Michelle’s own show.

The eight-episode show debuts with its first two episodes, on the hosts’ unlikely friendship, and the subject of race in America.

“How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story? That topic came to dominate so many of my conversations last year – with Michelle, with my daughters and with friends. And one of the friends just happened to be Mr. Bruce Springsteen,” Obama says in the first episode.

“On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common,” he continues. “But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”