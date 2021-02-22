Jaden Smith Debuts Emotional Video For ‘Photograph’

Jaden Smith is hitting the beach in his latest music video, “Photograph”.

The new single, which appears on his alum, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, is a step away from the rest of the album’s cheery sounds with a new route of sadness.

While talking to Billboard about the single and music video, which Smith directs, the singer, 22, says, “I wanted to show another side of the album and wanted to show another side of me and my musical journey. I don’t really do music videos to songs like this on the album. I really wanted to take the time to make a music video for one of these types of songs so people can see me in that light as well.”

“I love being underwater, and I’m obsessed with being underwater,” he continued. “I’m a water sign, and this video is huge for me because of how much I care about the ocean and it’s almost like a cry out for the pain that mother Earth is going through like what we’re doing to the oceans.”

CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 is available on all streaming platforms now.