Kim Kardashian Posts Sweet Throwback Photos To Celebrate What Would Have Been Her Dad Robert’s 77th Birthday

Kim Kardashian shared some adorable family photos to celebrate what would have been her late father Robert Kardashian’s 77th birthday on Monday.

The reality TV star posted an old school photo on her Instagram account, as well as numerous others on her Instagram Story.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more.

“So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon.”

RELATED: ‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Tries His Luck With Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kardashian added, “Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!”

“Happy birthday daddy! God you would be sooo old lol,” the star then said in an Instagram Story of her dad playing golf.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have ‘Completely’ Stopped Marriage Counselling

Khloe Kardashian also posted a golfing video, alongside the caption: “Happy birthday daddy! Every SINGLE day, I miss you! EVERYONE here misses you! I know you’re in a better place but it never gets easier. I love you! I love you! I love you! 🕊🤍”

Robert Kardashian passed away in September 2003 after a battle with cancer.