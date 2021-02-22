Watch: Sam Heughan And Ruby Rose Face Off In ‘SAS: Red Notice’ Trailer

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

When a group of heavily armed criminals hijack a train, only Sam Heughan can stop them.

On Monday, the first trailer debuted for “SAS: Red Notice”, featuring the star of W Network’s “Outlander” facing off against Ruby Rose.

RELATED: Sam Heughan Shares Details On His Top-Secret New Film ‘SAS: Red Notice’

In the film, Heughan plays special forces operator Tom Buckingham who is taking a train from London to Paris with his girlfriend while planning to propose.

But things take a scary turn when a group of armed war criminals, led by Rose’s character Grace Lewis, take over the train, holding hundreds of passengers hostage, and threatening to blow up the Channel Tunnel if the British government doesn’t hand over some of its darkest secrets.

RELATED: ‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Recites Famous Poem Ahead Of ‘Men In Kilts’ Debut

Cut off from his counter terror team, Tom is the last hope for his girlfriend and the other passengers.

The film also stars Hannah John-Kamen and Andy Serkis.

“SAS: Red Notice” hits theatres March 16.