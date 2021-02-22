Ewan McGregor Talks Playing A Famous Fashion Designer In Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Series In VMan

Ewan McGregor is tapping into his inner style icon.

The actor is on the new cover of VMan magazine, and in the issue he opens up about playing iconic fashion designer Halston in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series.

Ewan McGregor. Photo: Damon Baker

“There are so many sides to somebody, aren’t there? I felt like I just had to embody him, feel like him, like Halston,” McGregor says. “There was his physicality, his accent, and his voice. All of which were sort of far away from me. And I loved that about it, as an actor, I thought that was a great challenge.”

He continues, “But the storyline is what I love about it. There’s something poetic about his story, what happened to him. And it’s so fascinating. I don’t need to see somebody murdered in a piece of drama to be engaged in it.”

Talking about getting into character, McGregor says, “I spent time in the wardrobe workrooms with different tailors and different people. And I was shown how Halston made a dress from a piece of fabric. He was a genius. I had a sewing machine and bought all these threads and fabrics and materials. I made a pair of trousers for myself; I’m very proud of them.”

Ewan McGregor. Photo: Damon Baker

Of course, playing Halston meant wearing some high-style fashion.

“I’ve never worn clothes like that. He was so specific,” McGregor says. “In the ‘60s, he wore suits and ties and colored shirts and stuff, then in the 1970s, he started wearing turtlenecks and bronzer and pulling his hair back. All of that certainly made me feel transformed into him.”