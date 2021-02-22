Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Make First Appearance Since Announcing Second Pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are glowing.

In their first appearance since their second pregnancy announcement, the Duke and Duchess Sussex made a surprise appearance at Spotify’s Stream On event on Monday (which can be watched at the 50:47 mark above).

On Valentine’s Day, Harry and Meghan shared the happy news that Markle is expecting baby number two after suffering a miscarriage last summer. The couple are already parents to son Archie, 1.

The surprise guest spot also comes days after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan will not return as working members of the royal family.

During Spotify’s Stream On, which appeared to be pre-tapped, the pair joined the livestream virtually from their home Santa Barbara to talk about Archewell Audio. Harry and Meghan launched Archewell Audio last year, revealing the platform would create podcasts exclusively on Spotify.

“We’re using podcasting to drive powerful conversations…” Meghan says before Harry added, “…that inspire, challenge and educate.”

“We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard and hear people’s stories,” she continued.

Harry concluded, “And the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space.”

Archewell Audio officially launched in December 2020 with a holiday special featuring Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, James Corden and more. More from Archewell Audio is expected in the early part of this year.